GHOST To Release New Album In 2020; "I Feel Very Certain As To What I Want To Do," Says TOBIAS FORGE

Ghost leader Tobias Forge has revealed to Billboard that he's focused on Ghost's next recording project, which he says he's been "working on for months now," with plans to be in the studio again by the beginning of 2020 with a release later that year.

"Luckily this time around I feel very certain as to what I want to do," Forge reports. "I have tons of bits and pieces and stuff written, and I know that once I really start working that there's going to be a record which feels very inspired. The dramaturgic nature of the records and the stories are getting more and more intertwined nowadays, which I like. It's almost like working with a series, I guess; You have your characters and you can still fuck with them and add new things and take things away. You can do whatever you want, which is always enticing from a creative standpoint."

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)