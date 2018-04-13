GHOST To Release Prequelle Album In June; "Rats" Music Video Streaming

Grammy Award-winning band Ghost today announced their fourth sacred psalm Prequelle (pronounced prē-KWELL) will be released on June 1st via Loma Vista Recordings. Prequelle is available for pre-order here. Limited edition bundles featuring colored vinyl with 3D lenticular cover art, 8-track cartridge, cassette tape, "Rats" die cut picture disc, plague mask, musical eucharist case, pins, and more available exclusively in the Ghost Shop here.

Fans have come along for the ride for years, not knowing for certain who was behind the anonymous band... that is, until Tobias Forge recently revealed himself as the man behind Ghost. Each album is more like a film release than a record release. In addition to serving as director, Forge conceives the role of every character, and oversees everything from the screenplay to video to wardrobe design to artwork to cinematography to soundtrack.

In an interesting twist in Ghost's saga, Cardinal Copia has been appointed to take over vocal duties for the forthcoming psalm. Meet him in the video below:

Lyrically, Prequelle delves into the plague, the apocalypse, and dark ages. The entire body of work is also a snapshot of the world in which we live in on a daily basis, brought to life through an emotive, enlightening, and riveting body of songs.

Ghost today also shared Prequelle's lead single "Rats" with an accompanying music video directed by Roboshobo. Watch the video below. "Rats" is available to stream and download now via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, and Google Play. Fans who pre-order Prequelle will receive an instant download of the track.

Prequelle tracklisting:

"Ashes"

"Rats"

"Faith"

"See The Light"

"Miasma"

"Dance Macabre"

"Pro Memoria"

"Witch Image"

"Helvetesfonster"

"Life Eternal

"Rats" video:

Next month, Ghost will embark on a US tour that will kick off on May 5th in Riverside, CA, and visit US Cities throughout the spring. Tickets for the Rats On The Road Tour are available here.