GHOST To Release Prequelle Exalted Limited Deluxe Collector's Edition; Includes Extras And Rarities

Swedish rock band, Ghost, is known for special, limited edition items that have been tied to its various album releases - an 8-track edition of Ceremony & Devotion, and for Prequelle, a 7" die-cut-as-rats vinyl disc of the album's first single "Rats", offering the album on a variety of different colored cassette tapes, and the lenticular cover for Prequelle's special vinyl edition as well as five alternate covers for the retail edition.

On September 27, Ghost will release a plethora of limited, exclusive items tied to the Prequelle album and world tour: the Deluxe Collector's Edition, Prequelle Exalted, with only 5,000 sets produced. Log on to ghost-official.com for all purchasing information.

Included in the Prequelle Exalted Deluxe Collector's Limited Edition will be:

* Prequelle Limited Edition Transparent Orange with Black Smoke Colored Vinyl

* 60-page arena tour photo book, hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin

* Exclusive die-cut Prequelle artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new, mind-blowing illustrations

* Four 12" X 12" live photo prints

* Bonus 7" with two Ghost rarities

* Ghost 7" vinyl adapter

For the arena tour hardbound photo book and the exquisite, suitable-for-framing 12" X 12" prints, Ryan Chang photographed Ghost on tour over the course of a year, documenting the band's live performances throughout Europe, the UK, Canada, and the United States, including the Special Guest spots on Metallica's European WorldWired Stadium tour this summer. The 12-page booklet of new prints was created by Ghost's longtime visual collaborator Zbigniew M. Bielak, offering 10 stunning illustrations, each one a visual representation of the 10 songs on Prequelle.

Prequelle was produced by Tom Dalgety and originally released in on June 1, 2018. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Rock Album, and for Sweden's Grammis Award as Best Rock/Metal Record Of The Year, and Dalgety received a Grammy nomination as Producer Of The Year. The album produced three Top 10 singles - "Rats," "Dance Macabre" (both of which went to #1 at Rock Radio), and "Faith." To date, Prequelle has accumulated some 250-million streams globally.

Ghost will kick off its fall/winter North American and European Ultimate Tour Named Death headline arena trek on September 13 that will include a performance at Tennessee's Exit 111 Festival.

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)