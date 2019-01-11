GHOST Unveils New Webisode, Chapter 6: The Visit

Swedish rock band, Ghost, has released Chapter 6: The Visit, the latest video in the band's narrative webisode series. In Chapter 5: The Call, Sister Imperator, who was recuperating from a horrible car crash, discussed the merits and failings of The Omen feature film franchise while on the phone with Papa Nihil. In Chapter 6: The Visit, the story continues. Check it out below:

Twenty-nineteen is already looking to be a stellar year for Ghost. Following the band's fall 2018 North American tour, where the itinerary included the band's first headline - and sold out - arena shows - the Los Angeles Forum and Montreal's Place Bell, Ghost will take its A Pale Tour Named Death to Europe, launching on February 3rd in Lyon, France.

Front man Cardinal Copia will take a short break for a quick trip to Los Angeles where he will attend The Grammys on February 10th as the band is nominated in two categories: Best Rock Album for Prequelle and Best Rock Song for "Rats", the song that held the 2018 record for most weeks at #1 at Rock Radio, a total of eight.

In 2016, Ghost took home its first Grammy for its song "Circe" as "Best Metal Performance". This summer, Ghost will be special guest on all four legs of Metallica's Worldwired European Stadium tour that starts May 1st in Lisbon, Portugal.