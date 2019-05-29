GHOST - Video From Chicago In-Studio Lounge Acoustic Session Posted

The clips below feature Ghost performing a short acoustic set on May 15th at a 101 WKQX in-studio session in Chicago, IL.

Seven new dates for the Ultimate Tour Named Death, Ghost's six-week North American headline arena tour were recently announced, adding shows in Edmonton, Toledo, Moline, Youngstown, Huntington, Hamilton, and Ottawa. With Nothing More providing support for the tour and Twin Temple supporting on the 9/28 SLC date, the Frank Productions Concerts-produced fall dates kick off on September 13 in Bakersfield, CA and run through to October 26 in Glens Falls, NY.

In support of this tour, "Faith," the third single from Ghost's Grammy-nominated album Prequelle, was the #1 Most Added track last week at Active Rock Radio with 36 adds, and this week, made the highest chart debut, coming in at #32. "Faith" follows Prequelle's two previous singles, "Rats" and "Dance Macabre," both of which held the #1 spot on the Active and Mainstream Rock Radio charts for multiple weeks. An eminently tight track with its relentless and melodic guitar solos and dark, torturous lyrics, "Faith" manifests Ghost creative force Tobias Forge's flair for soaring stadium-size anthems.

A live performance of "Faith" was shot last November at Ghost's sold-out Los Angeles Forum show, the band's first-ever North American headline arena concert. The clip showcases this tour's expanded theatrical production, a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailored-made for arenas, the Cardinal, the Ghouls, and the Ghoulettes will take advantage of a series of multi-level platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of Ghost's fan-favorite songs from the band's albums and EPs catalogs. The setlist will include favorites "Square Hammer," "Cirice," "Ashes," "He Is," "Year Zero," "Rats," "Mummy Dust," "Life Eternal," "Dance Macabre," and many more.

Watch "Faith", from a Pale Tour Named Death, below:

Ghost's North American dates are listed below.

Dates:

September

13 - Rabobank Theatre - Bakersfield, CA

14 - Reno Events Center - Reno, NV

16 - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center - Portland, OR

17 - Toyota Center - Kennewick, WA

19 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

20 - Pacific Auditorium - Vancouver, BC

21 - So. Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

23 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

24 - The Corral - Calgary, AB

26 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

27 - Taco Bell Arena - Boise, ID

28 - Maverik Center - West Valley City, UT *

30 - Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch - Loveland, CO

October

1 - Broadmoor World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

3 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

4 - Scheels Arena - Fargo, ND *

5 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

7 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

8 - TaxSlayer Centre - Moline, IL

10 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH

11 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - DeltaPlex Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

15 - Huntington Center - Toledo, OH

17 - FirstOntario Centre - Hamilton, ON

18 - Richcraft Tire Center - Ottawa, ON

19 - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, ME

21 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

22 - The Oncenter - Syracuse, NY

24 - GIANT Center - Hershey, PA

25 - Cure Insurance Arena - Trenton, NJ

26 - Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

* Twin Temple will support on this date