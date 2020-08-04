GHØSTKID Sign With Century Media Records

Century Media Records has announced the signing of Ghøstkid. Ghøstkid’s music is a dive into into darkness and aggression. It’s ugly yet beautiful, it’s heavy while keeping a sense for catchy melodies.

Ghøstkid is the new moniker of Sebastian "Sushi" Biesler (formerly Eskimo Callboy) who gathered a group of likeminded friends to shape the project: Steve Joakim (drums) from Sweden as well as Danny Güldener (guitar) and Stanislaw Czywil (bass) who used to play in To The Rats And Wolves.

On Friday, August 7th, the band will release their first single and video for the song “Start A Fight” which is taken from their self-titled album that was produced by renowned producer Sky van Hoff (Rammstein, Emigrate etc.) and that is scheduled for a release in November of 2020. Expect the unexpected.

More information about Ghøstkid will follow shortly.

(Photo - Christian Ripkens)