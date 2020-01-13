GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Featuring DEVILMENT Guitarist COLIN PARKS Drop Teaser Clip For Debut Album

Suffolk-based dark metal band Ghosts Of Atlantis have released a new teaser trailer for the first single off of the 2020 debut album.

"I am very proud, to finally share the first glimpse of something that I have been working on non-stop, from the writing, and orchestrating, to the production and recording at my studio," says Ghosts Of Atlantis guitarist Colin Parks, who also plays in Devilment, alongside Cradle Of Filth vocalist Dani Filth.

"This is for so many of you, most of whom, have been very patient and amazing, it's been hard work, but I promise you this, it will be worth it," declares Parks. "If you like it, please share this post. Make no mistake, 2020, Tides will wash your Sins."

For further details, visit Ghosts Of Atlantis on Facebook.