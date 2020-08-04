GHOSTS OF SUNSET To Release New Single “Miles In Between” Feat. Former ENUFF Z’NUFF Guitarist JOHNNY MONACO

Ghosts Of Sunset features rock veterans John Merchant and Todd Long who have made music for 30+ years for 615 Records Nashville, IDOL/RCA records, and independently.

Their first single “Miles In Between”, to be released on August 17 via Golden Robot Records, is a hark back to the glory days of hair metal, and one listen will transform you right back to when the Sunset Strip was the place to be. Preorder/pre-save the single here.

The track features John Merchant (Vocals, Guitar), Todd Long (Bass, Harmony Vocals), Johnny Monaco (ex-Enuff Z’Nuff – Lead Guitar), Kent Slucher (Luke Bryan – Drums) and Brian Roth (Keyboards).

"The story behind ‘Miles In Between’ is once you’ve signed the big record deal, it’s time to take it on the road and share it with the world. The road is unrelenting. It changes lives, crushes relationships and can lead a trail of career ending destruction."