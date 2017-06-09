GHOUL Announce Hang Ten Repressing; “Wall Of Death” 7”

The notorious masked marauders of Creepsylvania, Ghoul, today soil the masses with a repressing of their Hang Ten 10”. Hang Ten was initially released on Record Store Day 2014 and quickly solid out. But you can dry those tears today. A limited pressing of 300 is now available on pink splatter wax as well as 1000 on electric blue. Orders are being taken at this location.

Hang Ten is a six-track (mostly) instrumental EP featuring guest vocals from Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan) as Henchman #1 and the inimitable R.A. MacLean (ex-Deadbolt) as Kreeg, alongside Digestor, Cremator, Fermentor, Dissector, and The Moron Cavern-Shackled Choir. Hang Ten was recorded by Salvador Raya at Earhammer Studios in Oakland (birthing home of Splatterhash, Splatterthrash and Transmission Zero), mastered by Dan Randall at Mammoth Sound Mastering and sports cover art by Sean Aaberg of Pork Magazine.



Additionally, today marks the official unveiling of Ghoul's "Wall Of Death" 7”. Originally released as part of Decibel Magazine's flexi disc series, the track "Wall Of Death" adds a dimension to the story line of last year's Dungeon Bastards full-length. Proclaimed Digestor upon its release "'Wall Of Death' is a song that tells a chilling tale of savage dictatorship, brutal oppression, and large-scale unreinforced masonry. Enjoy, won't you?"





The "Wall Of Death" B-side features "Humans Till Deth," taken from the ongoing soundtrack to The Humans comic. Created by Keenan Marshall Keller and Tom Neely, the comic is set in the '70s and follows a motorcycle gang's exploits, but with a twist; in this world, the gangs are all apes and actual humans are primitive beasts kept around for sport. Orders for the EP are being taken here.

But wait! There's more. Ghoul will drag their dead overseas for part one of a European takeover that includes a stop at his year's Hellfest. Ghoul will return to Europe later in the summer for Obscene Extreme in Czech Republic, RIIP Fest in France, and In Flammen in Germany as well as additional headlining dates. Stand by for further info.

June

14 – Brno, Czech Republic – Melodka

16 – Brussels, Belgium – Centre Culturel Garcia Lorca

18 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

19 – Paris, France – Le Klub