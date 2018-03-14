GHOUL, ILL BILL Featuring GORETEX Join Forces For Split 7” Release

The masked splatterthrashers of Creepsylvania, Ghoul, have teamed up with Brooklyn-based MC/Uncle Howie Records owner Ill Bill (Non Phixion, Heavy Metal Kings) with Goretex (Non Phixion), for a sick two-song split. Set for release on May 11th via Tankcrimes, the special 7” comes in four color variants.



Comments Ghoul of the upcoming release, "Ghoul is disgusted to announce our split with the dynamic duo of Ill Bill and Goretex! Your ears will hear but your mind will not survive the molten metal and hardcore hip hop served raw on wax by Tankcrimes and Uncle Howie Records! Go forth and ill!"



Adds Ill Bill, "Ghoul is one of the few great bands that are next level enough to have birthed this idea in the first place. They saw the potential fun in putting out a record like this and then actually took it from just another sick idea to making it a reality. I'd say the mutual admiration and vibes is why the record came about and why this split speaks the same language even though both genres are very different."

Preorders available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Pentagram” – Ill Bill featuring Goretex

“Splatterthrash 2: Thrash Damage” – Ghoul