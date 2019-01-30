GHOUL Premieres Animated "Shred The Dead" Video

The masked mutants of Creepsylvania, Ghoul, are pleased to undrape their hilarious, animated visual accompaniment to "Shred The Dead". The track comes by way of the band's Dungeon Bastards full-length, released in 2016 via Tankcrimes.

Director Zak Kirwin comments, "When I talked to whoever runs Ghoul's social media, I was itching to animate a Ghoul song. The music and aesthetic are right up my alley. When they came back with the idea of doing 'Shred The Dead', things really kicked off. Skateboarding, zombies, riffs, and grievous injury... what more could you want? After that, I was chained to a desk in a Creepsylvanian 'animation' studio, drawing till my fingernails cracked and bled, subsisting on nothing but corpse juice and old hot fries. I lost two fingers and partial vision in my right eye. Do I regret it? Of course not! Do I wake up screaming every night? Yes, but I always did that; it's just louder now."

Ghoul's Dungeon Bastards is out now on CD and digital formats. Tankcrimes recently repressed the LP edition (now available limited-edition splatter or blue vinyl) which includes a gatefold jacket that opens into the Dungeon Bastards board game. Players take turns advancing through a Creepsylvanian map; the first one to get to end of the map and jump the Wall Of Death wins. CD orders are available here, with vinyl at this location.