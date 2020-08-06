GHOULHOUSE (Featuring ROGGA JOHANSSON And HAKAN STUVEMARK) Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Rigor Mortis Intermezzo Coming In September

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Ghoulhouse , the newly formed old school grindcore / death metal, horror obsessed act from the minds of Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Ribspreader, Revolting) and Håkan Stuvemark (Wombbath). The debut album, Rigor Mortis Intermezzo, is up now for pre-order and will be released September 11th on CD and Digital formats, with merchandise and bundles. Below is the official description:

What happens when a couple of old school Swedish Death Metal heads decide it's time to play something even more rotting than they usually do? Ghoulhouse! Horror Pain Gore Death Productions is proud to present the filthy debut album Rigor Mortis Intermezzo, the brainchild of Sweden's own Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Ribspreader, Revolting) and Håkan Stuvemark (Wombbath). Ghoulhouse is heavily influenced by legends Impetigo and Repulsion, with the intent to blend crust with an old school mixture of traditional grindcore / death metal, complimented by deadly and horrific lyrical themes. Easily the most rotten release of 2020... for true necroholics only! For fans of Autopsy, Boneyard, Dismember, Exhumed, Haemorrhage, Gruesome Stuff Relish, Impetigo and Repulsion.

Rigor Mortis Intermezzo artwork and tracklisting:

"Maze Of Human Bones"

"The Beast Of The Morgue"

"Necroholics Anonymous"

"Rigor Mortis Intermezzo"

"Loveshack Graveyard"

"Ghoulhouse Theme"

"Rotten Flesh Ballet"

"Needle And Thread For The Rotting Undead"

"Sawlaw"

"Zombified And Berserk"

"Ghoulhouse"

"Decomposition Beat"

