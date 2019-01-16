Gibson Announces Limited Edition CHRIS CORNELL Tribute Guitar

“The voice of a generation, an artist for all time.”



On January 15th, Gibson announced the release of a limited-edition Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335 guitar. The guitar will officially be unveiled at I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell the star-studded concert event honoring Chris Cornell’s legacy and contribution to music history on Wednesday, January 16 at The Forum in Los Angeles. For more information, visit: http://www.chriscornell.com.



“Chris Cornell was not only one of the most iconic singer songwriters of all time, he was a modern innovator who left a legacy that transcends music genres and generations,” says Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer at Gibson. “It is our honor to release this tribute ES-335 in his memory. It’s a guitar Chris fell in love with and which became a part of his creative expression. Chris was a special artist and we hope that this guitar will inspire fans to find their sound, and inspiration, just like Chris did, for many years to come.”



Gibson partnered with Chris to work on his original ES-335 Artist Model and it was immediately clear that he had an innovative eye for guitar design. Features like the aged Lollartron humbucking pickups, clear “no number” Top Hat knobs, Olive Drab Satin finish, and Mother-of-Pearl Chris Cornell ‘signature’ peghead inlay make this guitar one of Gibson’s most distinct artist offerings to date. Available in a limited release of only 250 pieces available for purchase worldwide in Spring 2019.



The I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell will feature members of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave, as well as, special performances from the Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, and more. Jimmy Kimmel will be on hand to host the concert. Tickets will benefit The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this painful and debilitating genetic disorder. Gibson will donate two of the limited-edition Chris Cornell ES-335 models in partnership with the show to raise additional monies for both foundations.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Chris And Vicky Cornell Foundation as well as the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF).

The host committee for the concert includes Vicky Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Cameron, Brad Pitt, Josh and Kathryn Brolin, Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Courteney Cox, David Spade, John Carter Cash, Linda Ramone and many others.

Each ticket purchased online for the tribute concert will include a copy of Cornell's self-titled career retrospective album, came out in November.