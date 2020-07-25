Gibson Celebrates AC/DC Back In Black 40th Anniversary With Livestream Event Featuring SLASH, SEBASTIAN BACH, LAMB OF GOD, And More Now Available

Onn Friday, July 24th, Gibson Guitars celebrated 40 years of AC/DC’s landmark album Back In Black with the “Back In Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration” livestream event, which can be viewed in its entirety below.

Hosted by Jared James Nichols, the “Back In Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration” features: Slash, Sebastian Bach, members of Alice In Chains, Cage The Elephant, Anthrax, Trivium, Lamb Of God, Refused, Airbourne, Gwar, Cherie Currie, Dave Amato, Orianthi, Sergio Vallin of Mana, Emily Wolfe, Brian Posehn, and many more. The special event includes AC/DC testimonials, appearances, tutorials and performances.

To kick off the event, enter to win AC/DC gear including the Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG “Red Devil” guitar in Cherry Red just like Angus Young’s of AC/DC, as well as, two Gibson SG Standard’s in Ebony.

In addition, the giveaway will round out an AC/DC music rig featuring the latest SoloDallas Schaffer Tower EX signed by inventor Ken Schaffer, a Marshall JTM45 amp with a SoloDallas Black Mod converting it to a JTM50--like the one Young used on Back in Black--and a Marshall cabinet loaded with vintage speakers (total value $15,000). Five runners-up will each receive a Schaffer Replica Storm pedal and the album Back In Black on vinyl. Entries for the AC/DC giveaway are limited to residents of the U.S. and Canada; click here to win.

AC/DC’s Back In Black has moved a remarkable 50 million units worldwide since its release on July 25, 1980, and is No. 1 overall when it comes to pure rock albums. The iconic Back in Black LP is jam-packed from front to back with classics such as “Hells Bells,” “Shoot to Thrill,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and the anthemic title track.

This month, AC/DC are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 25x Platinum 1980 album, Back In Black. The band have release this rare video, featuring a performance of "You Shook Me All Night Long", live from Nihon Seinenkan, Tokyo, 1981.

The band previously released rare footage for their performance of "What Do You Do For Money Honey", from the same concert. Watch below:

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Back In Black, the band recently launched the new video series, The Story Of Back In Black. Watch two available episodes below.

Episode 1: "You Shook Me All Night Long":

Episode 2: "Hells Bells":

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back In Black with a range of merchandise, available now at the band's official store, here.

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".