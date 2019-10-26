Gibson Loses Firebird Body Trademark In The EU

Back in June it was reported that Gibson had lost the rights to trademark the Flying V guitar body shape in a judgement handed down by the Second Chamber of the EU General Court, which declared that, “there has been no demonstration of distinctive character acquired,” by the Flying V body shape and, “that when the application for registration of the challenged mark was filed, the V-shape did not depart significantly from the norms and customs of the sector.”

Guitar.com is now reporting that Gibson has now lost the trademark for the classic Firebird shape guitar.

The decision, which was made by the Cancellation Division of the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), was handed down on 11 October 2019, and has strong parallels with the Flying V case.