Gibson SG Standard ‘61 Guitar Signed By ROBERT PLANT And TONY IOMMI Among Items To Be Auctioned For MusiCares

Julien's Auctions and MusiCares and pleased to present a marquee lineup of items to be sold at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, taking place Wednesday, September 9 live in Beverly Hills and online at JuliensLive.com with advance online bidding starting Monday, August 17.

Included in the auction is this Classic SG Standard '61 Vintage Cherry Gibson guitar signed by Robert Plant and Tony Iommi.

The items offered by artists, athletes and entertainers includes Barbra Streisand, Bee Gees, Bill Wyman, Billie Eilish, Billy Idol, Blake Shelton, Brandon Flowers from The Killers, Carlos Santana, Carole King, Cher, Chrissie Hynde, Coldplay, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Depeche Mode, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Hans Zimmer, Joan Jett, John Stamos, Ozzy Osbourne, Patti Smith, Peyton Manning, Rhett Atkins, Rick Fox, Sir Tom Jones, Robert Plant, Snoop Dog, Thomas Rhett, Tom Petty, Tom Waits, Tommi Iommi, Willie Nelson and more in a charity auction to benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.



In addition to the Gibson SG Standard ‘61 guitar signed by Plant and Iommi, other highlights include:

- Ozzy Osbourne’s stage worn ensemble of a black “Gene Meyer New York,” shirt with red crystal cross and matching pants (estimate: $6,000-$8,000) and his Oliver Peoples round silver metal glasses (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

- Ronnie Wood’s signed lithograph “Decades 50’s” (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

- A long-sleeved denim button down shirt signed on the left pocket by Eric Clapton (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

Learn more at JuliensAuctions.com.