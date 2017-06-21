GIGAN Announce New Album Undulating Waves Of Rainbiotic Iridescence; Track Streaming

Gigan emerges once again, with their fourth full-length Undulating Waves Of Rainbiotic Iridescense, another monolithic sci-fi death metal release that pushes the genre forward with planet shattering ferocity!

Tracked at Big Bad Sound Studios by engineer Sanford Parker (Minsk, Nachtmystium), Undulating Waves Of Rainbiotic Iridescense is the next chapter in the decade plus lifespan of Gigan’s constant evolution, yet the mission statement has always remained the same: to focus on imagination, creativity and originality-as opposed to the standard tropes of colorless technicality, violence, and anger that are so common place in the realm of standard death metal today.

Gigan sole-songwriter/lyricist and founding member Eric Hersemann, had this to say about the new album: "Undulating Waves of Rainbiotic Iridescence is the culmination of over ten years of imagination and vision; a colorful and maddening exercise in vibrant technical proficiency and unbridled passion. This newest Gigan record has all the familiar feelings and spectrums that have occurred in the past; within the Gigan Universe, along with a razor-sharp and deadly approach facilitated by a new writing and recording environment. Created naturally as always-without computer trickery and with natural drums, guitars and other instruments, "Undulating Waves of Rainbiotic Iridescence" is not just an arrangement of sweeps and scales thrown together and delivered at high velocity or a random hodgepodge of dissonant wankery. It is instead the next evolutionary step towards heavy music's inevitable future, encompassing a full palette of mind-bending musical extremism. Open your minds and experience wherever Gigan may take you."

Undulating Waves Of Rainbiotic Iridescense will be available on September 15th via Willowtip records on CD, 2LP, and digital format.

Tracklisting:

“Wade Forward Through Matter And Backwards Through Time”

“Elemental Transmography”

“Plume Of Ink Within A Vacuum”

“Ocular Wavelenghts’ Floral Obstructions”

“Hideous Wailing Of The Ronowen During Nightshade”

“Hyperjump-Ritual Madness”

“Clockwork With Thunderous Hooves”

“In Between, Throughout Form And Void”