GILBY CLARKE Covers JOHNNY THUNDERS In New Video

"Here's our 'Born To Lose' video we did last week for The Bowery Electric benefit," says former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke.

Recorded at Redrum Recording in Los Angeles, California, Gilby is joined by EJ Curse on bass and backing vocals, and Troy Patrick Farrell (White Lion) on drums.

"Born To Lose" is the opening track to L.A.M.F. - the 1977 album from The Heartbreakers, featuring Johnny Thunders on vocals and guitar.