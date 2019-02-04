GILBY CLARKE Joins The Golden Robot Family; New Album Title Revealed

The world’s fastest growing independent record label, Golden Robot Records, continues it’s upward trajectory into 2019. Starting the year off with a bang, the label is honored to welcome to the family, guitar icon Gilby Clarke! Gilby recently signed a global deal with Golden Robot Records which will see a brand new solo album - The Gospel Truth - released this year. This will be Gilby’s first in over 15 years!

Mark Alexander-Erber, Golden Robot Entertainment Group Founder and President: says of signing Clarke; "I couldn’t be happier to sign such an incredible artist like Gilby Clarke to our GRR international roster. He is totally authentic through and through. He brings such a wealth of experience to his songwriting, playing and producing and I know the world is ready for his new solo album which is a long time coming. It is an honour to release this record."

Clarke explains his excitement about the signing, “I am so happy to be a part of the Golden Robot family for my new solo record. I use the word family because I feel like I found a home. We share the same passion for Rock n Roll! Rock N Roll is alive n’ well, and together we will turn it up loud!”

Gilby recently did an interview with Gibson Guitars at the 2019 NAMM Show in Los Angeles where he discusses his upcoming album.

Best known for his tenure in the mighty Guns N' Roses, Gilby has a long and storied career of which, GN'R is only a part. Arriving in Hollywood as a 17 year old punk from Cleveland, Gilby soon found himself as a ghost writer and session player for former Runaways manager, Kim Fowley, who then urged him to join the band, Candy. Gilby proved a little too rough and ready for the polished power-poppers and found himself a home both with hard-rockers Kill For Thrills and as a songwriter for Virgin Records.

Then a late night call from Slash changed everything… Gilby joined Guns N' Roses in late 1991, replacing the recently departed Izzy Stradlin. For the next three years, Gilby strapped in for the wildest ride of his life, playing stadiums the world over and appearing on Guns N' Roses albums: The Spaghetti Incident?, Live Era ’87-’93, and Greatest Hits.

After GNR’s mid-90’s implosion, Gilby, armed only with his Les Paul, went back to Virgin and launched his solo career. Receiving critical acclaim for his albums: Pawnshop Guitars, The Hangover, Rubber, 99 Live and Swag, he began the new millennium touring with the likes of Nancy Sinatra, Heart, The MC5 and with his old bandmate in Slash’s Snakepit.

In 2006, Gilby joined forces with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted to form Rock Star Supernova. The band hosted the TV show of the same name in search of a singer and toured the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in early 2007.

In 2012 Gilby reunited with his former GN'R bandmates and performed with them as they were inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame. That same year Gilby joined Kings Of Chaos with ex GN'R members Matt Sorum and Duff McKagan, and an all-star rotating roster of icons that featured Steven Tyler, Joe Elliot, Nikki Sixx, Glen Hughes and many more.

Now in 2019, Gilby is preparing to unleash his first new solo music in nearly two decades! An old school mash-up of Keef, Johnny Thunders, and B.B. King, Gilby’s new album is full of fist-pumping rock n roll songs with fat choruses, bluesy licks and trademark solos! It’s classic rock, a new version of what Gilby likes to do and that’s… loud guitars! The album features drumming from legendary John Mellencamp and Chickenfoot sticksman Kenny Aronoff, as well as Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros, and Infectious Grooves. The Gospel Truth will be released in the first half of 2019. More details coming very soon!

Gilby joins fellow GN'R bandmate Dizzy Reed, who was one of the first international signings to Golden Robot Records and released his solo album, Rock N Roll Ain't Easy, in early 2018.

In live news, Gilby Clarke has the following shows booked:

February

13 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

14 - Two Frogs Grill - Ardmore, OK

15 - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX

16 - The Backyard Bar Stage And Grill - Waco, TX

17 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX