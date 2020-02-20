GILBY CLARKE - More Details Revealed For Upcoming Album, The Gospel Truth; New Q&A Posted

Gilby Clarke is rocking into 2020 with the fiery new single, "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder", marking his first new solo music in 17 years. The rebellious and anthemic track, written by the acclaimed guitarist (ex-Guns N' Roses), singer and songwriter, can be heard below.

"Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder" will be featured on his new album, The Gospel Truth, due out later this year via Golden Robot Records. Read a Q&A with Gilby below and stay tuned in the coming weeks for the music video premiere.

The Gospel Truth was produced and written by Gilby at his Los Angeles recording studio, Redrum Recording, where he's also produced records for artists including L.A. Guns, The Bronx, Beat Angels, Bullets and Octane and many more. The album was mixed by Grammy-award winner Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Maor Appelbaum and includes Muddy Stardust on bass, Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, John Fogerty, Chickenfoot) on drums along with Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) and Chad Stewart (Faster Pussycat, L.A. Guns) on backing vocals.

Clarke was recently seen performing live at the annual NAMM conference in Anaheim, CA for VOX Amplification, followed by an appearance alongside Steve Lukather, Vinny Appice and Marc Bonilla, and many others for the Independent Music Professionals United and Ultimate Jam Night sponsored awareness event Change AB5 at the Whisky-A-Go-Go in West Hollywood, CA.

Q&A With Gilby Clarke:

Q: What inspired the sentiment of this song?

A: "The song is about having a rebellious spirit. Rock N Roll means many things. Rebelling... freedom... and being who you are on your own terms... not following whatever's now in vogue. Therefore, 'Rock n Roll Is Getting Louder' means 'I am what I am, I won't change that, and I stand up for things that are important to me, even if it's not popular."

Q: It's been awhile since you've released new music. Can you talk about the excitement of getting your new music out to the public?

A: "Beyond excited... I need the new songs as an infusion. Letting that creative outlet thrive is something most artists need."



Q: In which ways do you feel this new music may be different to your previous music?

A: "I don't think it's very different at all. I'm not trying to re-invent the wheel. I have found the music that I like as an artist and a musician. It's important that I get better at it and try new things, but I like Rock N Roll, and loud guitars are good for the soul."

Q: Can fans expect shows coming up either in America and/or overseas?

A: "Yes, as soon as we get a couple of singles out, we will start booking shows."

Q: What do you feel is the perfect recipe for creating a powerful rock song?

A: "I always start with a good guitar riff, then add the devil's drumbeat. It's good when you can put some interesting lyrics to it, too. I always try to find a new way of saying something simple. I don't like to complicate my lyrics, but I never duplicate them either."

(Photo - Neil Zlozlower)