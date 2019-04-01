GILBY CLARKE - Pawnshop Guitars, Now Available On Vinyl

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke released his debut solo album, Pawnshop Guitars, 25 years ago in 1994. It's a collection of rootsy hard rock songs, featuring guest appearances by the other Guns N' Roses members, guitarist Ryan Roxie, Pixies vocalist Frank Black and others. This lost classic contains some of his best songs, including the energetic rocking title track and The Rolling Stones cover "Dead Flowers", featuring Axl Rose on vocals.

Pawnshop Guitars is available as a limited first pressing of 1.000 individually numbered copies on transparent red vinyl; further details can be found here.