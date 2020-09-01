GILBY CLARKE Performs "The Gospel Truth" Live From Quarantine

With touring sidelined due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses, Slash's Snakepit) remotely teamed up with bassist Sean McNabb (Dokken, Lynch Mob) and drummer Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley) to record a live version of his new solo single, "The Gospel Truth".

Out now via Golden Robot Records, "The Gospel Truth" is the second single lifted from Gilby’s forthcoming album of the same title, and is about the concept of truth today. The truth is whatever someone says out loud, no one is accountable and it’s puzzling. Reflecting on an upbringing within the Catholic church, Gilby Clarke reflects on the idea that honesty shouldn’t come from fear, and encourages the listener to be brave, say what you mean, and mean what you say.

His previous single "Rock N’ Roll Is Getting Louder", released back in February, is a true stormer of a track in pure Gilby fashion - rock n’ roll doused in the influences that run through Gilby’s veins.

