GILBY CLARKE Talks My First Gibson In New Video - "This Guitar Found Me"

Growing up as a fan of The Rolling Stones, KISS and David Bowie, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke fell in love with guitar at an early age while living in Cleveland, Ohio. While working at a gas station one summer afternoon, he discovered his very first Gibson that would end up becoming his go-to guitar throughout his entire career.

Coming soon... Gilby's brand new solo album - The Gospel Truth. Scheduled for release via Golden Robot Records, exact date TBA, Gilby is preparing to unleash his first new solo music in nearly two decades!

An old school mash-up of Keef, Johnny Thunders, and B.B. King, Gilby’s new album is full of fist-pumping rock n roll songs with fat choruses, bluesy licks and trademark solos! It’s classic rock, a new version of what Gilby likes to do and that’s… loud guitars! The album features drumming from legendary John Mellencamp and Chickenfoot sticksman Kenny Aronoff, as well as Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros, and Infectious Grooves.