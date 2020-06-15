GILBY CLARKE To Guest On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE Tomorrow

Don't miss tomorrow's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast featuring Gilby Clarke. The première goes live at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, June 16th on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube and Facebook pages.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Gilby Clarke is a guitarist, singer-songwriter, producer, and Cleveland, Ohio native. Clarke is best known for his tenure with Guns N' Roses from 1991 to 1994. He's also worked with Slash's Snakepit, Heart, Nancy Sinatra, MC5, and Rock Star Supernova to name but a few.

Gilby recently released his latest single, "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder", via Golden Robot Records and has now issued the video for the song. The clip was shot in Palmdale, CA and Downtown Los Angeles, with the band performance footage filmed in Hollywood club Oh My Ribs! It was directed by Christopher C. Pearson.

Gilby’s live band members, bass player EJ Curse (Silent Rage, White Lion) and drummer Jimmy D’Anda (Bullet Boys, George Lynch), both appear in the clip along with some great cameos by Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Taime Downe (Faster Pussycat), Jimmy Herald (Hillbilly Herald) and Teddy 'Zig Zag' Andreadis (formally of Guns N’ Roses, Carole King, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Alice Cooper).

"Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder" is true stormer of a track in pure Gilby fashion. It is pure rock n’ roll doused in the influences that run through Gilby’s veins. It is a track that is set to become a true anthem and long-time fan favourite. Do we dare say it is an instant classic?