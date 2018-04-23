GILBY CLARKE To Headline THE ROLLING STONES Ultimate Jam Night

This Tuesday April 24th, at the legendary Whisky A GoGo On West Sunset in Hollywood, California, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke will lead the Ultimate Jam Night for a night of The Rolling Stones.

This all ages show is free to those 21+, anyone under the age of 21 must pay a $10 cover fee. Doors are at 8pm, with opening band Bash Rock taking the stage at 9pm.

Other special guests scheduled to jam Stones songs include:

• Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses)

• Mark Wells (The Ronnie Woods Band)

• Sean McNabb (Lynch Mob, Dokken)

• Matt Fuller (Puddle Of Mudd)

• Dan McNay (Jack Russell’s Great White)

• Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley)

• EJ Curse (Gilby Clarke, White Lion)

• Robbie Gennet (Everclear)

• Michael Martinsson (Dilana)

• Dave Schulz (Goo Goo Dolls)

• Keith England (The Allman Brothers Band)

• Katja Riekermann (Rod Stewart)

• Jimmy Burkard (Billy Idol)

• Koko Powell (Edgar Winter)

MC Paulie Z and Forrest McKinnon will be on hand, along with the UJN House Band comprised of:

• Paulie Z (The Sweet, ZO2)

• Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot)

• Mitch Perry (The Sweet, MSG)

• Walter Ino (Survivor)

• Chris Ralles (Pat Benetar)