GILBY CLARKE To Headline THE ROLLING STONES Ultimate Jam Night
April 23, 2018, 25 minutes ago
This Tuesday April 24th, at the legendary Whisky A GoGo On West Sunset in Hollywood, California, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke will lead the Ultimate Jam Night for a night of The Rolling Stones.
This all ages show is free to those 21+, anyone under the age of 21 must pay a $10 cover fee. Doors are at 8pm, with opening band Bash Rock taking the stage at 9pm.
Other special guests scheduled to jam Stones songs include:
• Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses)
• Mark Wells (The Ronnie Woods Band)
• Sean McNabb (Lynch Mob, Dokken)
• Matt Fuller (Puddle Of Mudd)
• Dan McNay (Jack Russell’s Great White)
• Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley)
• EJ Curse (Gilby Clarke, White Lion)
• Robbie Gennet (Everclear)
• Michael Martinsson (Dilana)
• Dave Schulz (Goo Goo Dolls)
• Keith England (The Allman Brothers Band)
• Katja Riekermann (Rod Stewart)
• Jimmy Burkard (Billy Idol)
• Koko Powell (Edgar Winter)
MC Paulie Z and Forrest McKinnon will be on hand, along with the UJN House Band comprised of:
• Paulie Z (The Sweet, ZO2)
• Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot)
• Mitch Perry (The Sweet, MSG)
• Walter Ino (Survivor)
• Chris Ralles (Pat Benetar)