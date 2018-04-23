GILBY CLARKE To Headline THE ROLLING STONES Ultimate Jam Night

April 23, 2018, 25 minutes ago

news gilby clarke the rolling stones hard rock

GILBY CLARKE To Headline THE ROLLING STONES Ultimate Jam Night

This Tuesday April 24th, at the legendary Whisky A GoGo On West Sunset in Hollywood, California, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke will lead the Ultimate Jam Night for a night of The Rolling Stones. 

This all ages show is free to those 21+, anyone under the age of 21 must pay a $10 cover fee. Doors are at 8pm, with opening band Bash Rock taking the stage at 9pm. 

Other special guests scheduled to jam Stones songs include:

• Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses)
• Mark Wells (The Ronnie Woods Band)
• Sean McNabb (Lynch Mob, Dokken)
• Matt Fuller (Puddle Of Mudd)
• Dan McNay (Jack Russell’s Great White)
• Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley)
• EJ Curse (Gilby Clarke, White Lion)
• Robbie Gennet (Everclear)
• Michael Martinsson (Dilana)
• Dave Schulz (Goo Goo Dolls)
• Keith England (The Allman Brothers Band)
• Katja Riekermann (Rod Stewart)
• Jimmy Burkard (Billy Idol)
• Koko Powell (Edgar Winter)

MC Paulie Z and Forrest McKinnon will be on hand, along with the UJN House Band comprised of:

• Paulie Z (The Sweet, ZO2)
• Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot)
• Mitch Perry (The Sweet, MSG)
• Walter Ino (Survivor)
• Chris Ralles (Pat Benetar)

 

Featured Audio

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

Featured Video

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

Latest Reviews