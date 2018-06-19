GIOELI-CASTRONOVO Featuring JOHNNY GIOELI, DEEN CASTRONOVO Release "Set The World On Fire" Music Video

Gioeli-Castronovo have released a video for the title track of their debut album Set The World On Fire. The album will be released on July 13th. Pre-order on CD/LP/MP3 here. Watch the video below.

Johnny Gioeli and Deen Castronovo first played together on the debut Hardline album Double Eclipse, which was released in 1992. 25 years later, the two were reunited in Italy to commence work on the debut Gioeli-Castronovo album Set The World On Fire.

Gioeli's vocal talents combined with Deen's superb drumming abilities (and whom is also a fine vocalist in his own right) has made for a stunning album that is driving a driving hard rock record, while also chock full of uplifting melodies and poignant lyrical messages.

Tracklisting:

"Set The World On Fire"

"Through"

"Who I Am"

"Fall Like An Angel"

"It's All About You"

"Need You Now"

"Ride Of Your Life"

"Mother"

"Walk With Me"

"Run For Your Life"

"Remember Me"

"Let Me Out"

"Set The World On Fire" video:

"Making of" video:

"Through" video:

Produced By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Studio: Ivorytears Music Works Studios, Somma Lombardo, Va, Italy

Recorded By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mixed By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mastered By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Band Members:

Johnny Gioeli vocals

Deen Castronovo vocals, drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio keyboards, backing vocals

Mario Percudani guitars

Nik Mazzucconi bass