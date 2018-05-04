GIOELI-CASTRONOVO Featuring JOHNNY GIOELI, DEEN CASTRONOVO To Release Debut Album In July; "Through" Video Streaming

Gioeli-Castronovo have announced their debut album Set The World On Fire, and released the first single and video, "Through". Watch the video below. The album will be released on July 13th. Pre-order CD/LP/MP3 here.

Johnny Gioeli and Deen Castronovo first played together on the debut Hardline album Double Eclipse, which was released in 1992. 25 years later, the two were reunited in Italy to commence work on the debut Gioeli-Castronovo album Set The World On Fire.

"It was so great to work with Johnny again, I've always loved his voice and it was a pleasure to be a part of this collaboration! It was like we'd never left each other," says Castronovo.

"It was like the first day he tried to hold my hand and kiss me in 1992. Ha Ha!!! KIDDING! Seriously, I never left Deen. Deen never left me, so reuniting was easy. Counting our blessings were plentiful. Singing together was magical," says Gioeli about working with Castronovo again.

Both men have continued on their musical paths since they last saw one another, with Gioeli continuing to lead Hardline, while Castronovo spent time with Ozzy Osbourne and had an extended tour of duty with the legendary Journey. Castronovo is currently active with The Dead Daisies and Revolution Saints in addition to Gioeli-Castronovo.

Gioeli's vocal talents combined with Deen's superb drumming abilities (and whom is also a fine vocalist in his own right) has made for a stunning album that is driving a driving hard rock record, while also chock full of uplifting melodies and poignant lyrical messages.

Tracklisting:

"Set The World On Fire"

"Through"

"Who I Am"

"Fall Like An Angel"

"It's All About You"

"Need You Now"

"Ride Of Your Life"

"Mother"

"Walk With Me"

"Run For Your Life"

"Remember Me"

"Let Me Out"

"Through" video:

Produced By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Studio: Ivorytears Music Works Studios, Somma Lombardo, Va, Italy

Recorded By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mixed By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mastered By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Band Members:

Johnny Gioeli vocals

Deen Castronovo vocals, drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio keyboards, backing vocals

Mario Percudani guitars

Nik Mazzucconi bass