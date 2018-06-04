GLASSJAW Announce European Tour Dates
New York's Glassjaw have announced a short run of European shows in August. Here are the exact dates:
August
14 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan
16 - Cologne, Germany - Gloria
17 - Mendip, UK - Arctangent Fest
18 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
More dates will be announced soon.
In December 2017, Glassjaw released “Material Control, their first album in over 15 years. Check out the video for the lead single "Shira," also their first video in 15 years. The storyline of the video is threaded through actual live footage of the band's Saint Vitus album release party late last year.