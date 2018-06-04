GLASSJAW Announce European Tour Dates

New York's Glassjaw have announced a short run of European shows in August. Here are the exact dates:

August

14 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

16 - Cologne, Germany - Gloria

17 - Mendip, UK - Arctangent Fest

18 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

More dates will be announced soon.

In December 2017, Glassjaw released “Material Control, their first album in over 15 years. Check out the video for the lead single "Shira," also their first video in 15 years. The storyline of the video is threaded through actual live footage of the band's Saint Vitus album release party late last year.