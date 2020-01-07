GLEN ALVELAIS - Former FORBIDDEN / TESTAMENT Guitarist Releases "Slow Down" Single; Free Download Available

Former Forbidden/Testament guitarist, Glen Alvelais, has released his new single, "Slow Down". Listen to the song below, and get a free download at glenalvelais.com.

A recent message from Glen states: "Finally! I can let the cat out of the bag. In the past couple of months I have been working on my solo music and have decided to release a new song every month for free for the next 9 or 10 months :) Starting January 7th, my first song 'Slow Down' will be available on all digital media platforms for free.

"To keep it interesting the first song will be on the heavy side and the second will be more on the rock/jazzy guitar hero-ish stuff. I'm excited to share these songs as they represent me as a musician and a person. I'm having so much fun doing this and I'm super looking forward to getting this on the road. Now the countdown begins let's get 2020 going!"