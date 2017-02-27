GLEN DROVER And JEFF WATERS Team Up For Shred Masters Masterclass Clinic In Ottawa

Long & McQuade will present a masterclass, Shred Masters, with Glen Drover and Jeff Waters (Annihilator) on March 11th from 6 - 7 PM at The Brass Monkey in Ottawa, ON.

“As part of our Long & McQuade University, we are very proud to have these two legends of metal in together for a guitartastic clinic.”

Jeff Waters has been cited by many metal musicians worldwide as an influence on their own music. Artists from bands as diverse as 3 Doors Down, Slipknot, Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Lamb Of God, In Flames, Danko Jones, H.I.M., Children Of Bodom and more are either influenced by Waters' writing and guitar playing or have revealed themselves as a fan of Annihilator or his guitar playing. Music writer Joel McIver identified Waters as the third best metal guitar player in his 2008 book The 100 Greatest Metal Guitarists. Waters is often compared to Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, due to being a multi-instrumentalist. Waters is reported to have ghost-written many successful country/pop ballad songs for other artists. Watersound Studios Inc. has been Waters' studio since 1994. In 2003, Waters relocated his home from Maple Ridge, BC to Ottawa, ON, where he continues to be a well-known and sought-after mixing/mastering engineer and producer.

Glen Drover (pictured at top) is a Canadian heavy metal guitarist who is best known as the former lead guitarist in Megadeth, King Diamond, Testament, as well as the Canadian band Eidolon, along with his brother Shawn Drover who was also a member Megadeth.

