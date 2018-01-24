GLEN DROVER On Upcoming "A Night Of Metal" Shows - "Whether We Play MEGADETH, Or JUDAS PRIEST, Or Other Classic Metal Like OZZY OSBOURNE, We’re Good At What We Do, And It’s Going To Be A Great Show"

Three Canadian “A Night Of Metal” shows are scheduled for April in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Former Megadeth and King Diamond guitarist Glen Drover will be joined by his brother and former Megadeth/Act Of Defiance/Eidolon drummer Shawn Drover, along with ex-Judas Priest and Iced Earth singer Tim “Ripper Owens, and former Eidolon bassist Adrain Robichaud.

“Adrain and Shawn have a history of being in Eidolon together on Metal Blade Records for almost 10 years," Glenn tells The Seeker. "Shawn is my brother, and Tim and I have been friends for a while. So when we put this together, and needed a bassist, it was a no brainer to call Adrain. The chemistry is there, and that’s especially important when we only do these shows once in a while. I live in Windsor, and the others live in Atlanta, Ohio, and all over the map. We can’t spend a week in rehearsal. We need people we can rely on. Fans can identify with both the music and the members of our band. Whether we play Megadeth, or Judas Priest, or other classic metal like Ozzy Osborne, we’re good at what we do, and it’s going to be a great show.”

A Night Of Metal shows:

April

12 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

13 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

14 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile