GLENN DANZIG – Feature Film Directorial Debut Verotika To Receive World Premiere At Cinepocalypse
May 7, 2019, an hour ago
Glenn Danzig's Verotika feature film directorial debut will receive its world premiere at the annual Cinepocalypse, the Chicago-based genre film festival taking place June 13th-20th at the historic Music Box Theatre. The film is structured as an anthology splitting its running time between three individual characters/storylines based on Danzig's own popular Verotik comic book characters.
Glenn penned and composed music for the movie, which stars Ashley Wisdom as "Dajette" in a segment called "The Albino Spider Of Dajette"; Rachel Alig in "Change Of Face"; Alice Haig as the title character "Drukija" in "Drukija Contessa Of Blood"; Kayden Kross as the title character in "Morella"; Scotch Hopkins as the "Albino Spider Of Dajette"; Sean Kanan as "Sgt. Anders" in "Change Of Face"; and Natalia Borowsky as "Sheska" in "Drukija Contessa Of Blood".
Last year, Danzig signed a feature film agreement with Cleopatra Entertainment, a division of the Los Angeles independent record label Cleopatra Records.
Verotik is Danzig's long-running brand of mature horror comic books and related material. The comics, featuring mostly deadly femme fatales, have been in print since 1994.