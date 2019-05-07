GLENN DANZIG – Feature Film Directorial Debut Verotika To Receive World Premiere At Cinepocalypse

Glenn Danzig's Verotika feature film directorial debut will receive its world premiere at the annual Cinepocalypse, the Chicago-based genre film festival taking place June 13th-20th at the historic Music Box Theatre. The film is structured as an anthology splitting its running time between three individual characters/storylines based on Danzig's own popular Verotik comic book characters.

Glenn penned and composed music for the movie, which stars Ashley Wisdom as "Dajette" in a segment called "The Albino Spider Of Dajette"; Rachel Alig in "Change Of Face"; Alice Haig as the title character "Drukija" in "Drukija Contessa Of Blood"; Kayden Kross as the title character in "Morella"; Scotch Hopkins as the "Albino Spider Of Dajette"; Sean Kanan as "Sgt. Anders" in "Change Of Face"; and Natalia Borowsky as "Sheska" in "Drukija Contessa Of Blood".

Last year, Danzig signed a feature film agreement with Cleopatra Entertainment, a division of the Los Angeles independent record label Cleopatra Records.

Verotik is Danzig's long-running brand of mature horror comic books and related material. The comics, featuring mostly deadly femme fatales, have been in print since 1994.