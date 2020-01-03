GLENN DANZIG – More Details Revealed Of New Movie Death Rider In The House Of Vampires

According to film site IMDB, Glenn Danzig has titled his next movie Death Rider In The House Of Vampires. The film follows-up his directorial debut, Verotika, which premiered last June.

Death Rider In The House Of Vampires was written and directed by Danzig, and he also served as executive producer along with James Cullen Bresack. The cinematography is by Danzig and Pedja Radenkovic. The film stars Devon Sawa, Danny Trejo, Julian Sands and Kim Director, among others.

Film cast:

Devon Sawa - Death Rider

Danny Trejo - Bela Latigo

Julian Sands - Count Holiday

Kim Director - Carmilla Joe

Kansas Bowling – Rider's Dead Sister

Victor DiMattia - Kid Vlad

Glenn Danzig - Bad Bathory

Ashley Wisdom - Mina Belle

Yulia Klass - Mircarla Mae

Glenn Danzig discussed his next film project - what he calls "a vampire spaghetti western" - during a Q&A session on December 13 at the Philadelphia Film Center. It is the follow-up to his directorial debut, Verotika, which was premiered back in June. Check out the Q&A below.

Danzig: "It's much different, of course, because there's no comic book to follow. So we had pretty free rein in the movie. All the characters have a traditional vampire name and a traditional western name. Some friends of mine came in and did some cameos in the movie. It's, again, based on the European cinema. A spaghetti western is, basically. The Italians loved American westerns so much, they started doing their own westerns, and they got Clint Eastwood and Henry Fonda and a bunch of other actors to come over and do these wild Italian westerns. And we eventually started calling them spaghetti westerns. In mine, everybody's a vampire. So you don't have to wait around to see the vampire, everybody's a vampire. You don't have to wait around to see blood. You're gonna see lots of blood. It's pretty crazy."

Danzig’s directorial debut, Verotika, had its Philadelphia film premiere on Friday, December 13. It is a creepy, surreal and bloody trilogy of erotic horror stories culled from Danzig’s long-running edgy comic imprint, Verotika.