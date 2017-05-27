GLENN DANZIG On Possibility Of More MISFITS Reunion Shows - "If Everything Lines Up Properly I'll Keep An Open Mind"

Glenn Danzig recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the new Danzig album, Black Laden Crown, and the Misfits reunion. Following is an excerpt from the interview,

Rolling Stone: Black Laden Crown is one of the gloomiest records you've made in a long time. How do you find that mood?

Danzig: "It's the times. You're sitting back and watching people get their heads cut off, and you're hearing stupid people say, 'Oh, we'll never see World War II again. We'll never see this kind of persecution again.' Then you hear about it in the Middle East, and no one's doing anything about it. It's so stupid and so hypocritical. I just want to say, 'Shut the fuck up, you lying-ass motherfucker.'"

Rolling Stone: What are you thinking about specifically?

Danzig: "A whole bunch of shit. There's so much shit going on all over. It just annoys me so much that the government has succeeded in dumbing down the populace. It's something they've been trying to do for a long time, and now they're successful, making people dumber and dumber. They're going to create an elite and a working class, and the working class are gonna be dumb and not be able to miss paychecks and they're going to revolt. And the elite are going to be the ones who get to be educated and know shit and have all the money."

Rolling Stone: You did the Misfits reunion last year. How did it feel to be back onstage with those guys?

Danzig: "I'd done it with Doyle before, but it was ... interesting (laughs). I couldn't hear myself, so it was exactly like the old days. So it is what it is. But everyone seemed to have a great time. I think it exceeded expectations, which is always good, and the write-ups were just insane."

Rolling Stone: Is the door closed on the reunion or do you think you'll do more?

Danzig: "We'll see. I'm open to possibly doing some more shows. I don't want to tour, but if it happens and everything lines up properly, I would imagine there'd probably be a couple more shows. I don't know when, but I'll keep an open mind."

Black Laden Crown tracklisting:

“Black Laden Crown”

“Eyes Ripping Fire”

“Devil On Hwy 9”

“Last Ride”

“The Witching Hour”

“But A Nightmare”

“Skulls & Daisies”

“Blackness Falls”

“Pull The Sun”

“Last Ride”:

“Devil On Hwy 9”: