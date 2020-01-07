GLENN DANZIG's Feature Film, Verotika, To Arrive On Blu-Ray / DVD Next Month

According to a pre-order page on Amazon, Cleopatra will release Glenn Danzig’s feature film, Verotika, on Blu-Ray and DVD on February 25.

The three-disc set for Zombie's directorial debut includes the Blu-Ray and standard DVD versions, plus a bonus CD featuring the soundtrack.

Verotika is a creepy, surreal and bloody trilogy of erotic horror stories culled from Danzig’s long-running edgy comic imprint, Verotika. Stars include Alice Tate (The Kominsky Method), Sean Kanan (The Karate Kid Part III), Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2) and Cody Renee Cameron (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie).