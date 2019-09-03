GLENN DANZIG's Feature Film, Verotika, To Premier At Historic Castro Theater In San Francisco This Month

Glenn Danzig’s Verotika will see its Northwestern US theatrical premier on Tuesday, September 10 at 9 PM, at San Francisco’s historic Castro Theater.

Following two successful consecutive sold-out engagements at Chicago’s 1000-seat Music Box Theater back on June 13, followed by a sold-out Los Angeles premier at the 800-seat Montalban Theater on June 25, Verotika will make its way up north to the Bay for a one-night engagement on Tuesday, September 10 at 9 PM. This event - that is open to the public - will feature personal appearances by Danzig and key cast members who will engage in a personal question and answer session with live audience members immediately following the screening. Exclusive Verotika merchandise will also be made available for sale in the theater’s lobby, including hand-numbered lobby cards and theatrical posters.

San Francisco’s Castro Theater, located at 429 Castro Street, was built in 1922 and holds over 1,400 seats including an all-leatherette ceiling - the last known leatherette ceiling in the United States and possibly the world. One of the few theaters in the world that can show a 70mm film with separate DTS audio, the Castro Theater has become home to some of the nation’s most prestigious film festivals and in recent years has been the site for numerous gala tributes to many legendary Hollywood stars including Tony Curtis, Ann-Margaret, Debbie Reynolds, Kim Novak, Jane Russell and Sandra Dee.

To purchase advance tickets for Verotika at the Castro Theater, click here.