GLENN DANZIG's Feature Film, Verotika, To Screen In Philly In December

Glenn Danzig’s Verotika will see its Philadelphia film premiere on Friday, December 13th.

"Get ready Philadelphia... the crazy Verotika premiere is coming to Philly on Friday December 13th at the Philadelphia Film Center at 9:00 pm, the night before the Final OG Misfits show in town. Tickets for the Times Square Verotika premiere sold out very quickly, so please get your tickets early!"

Get your Verotika Philadelphia premiere tickets at this location. A conversation with Glenn Danzig and producer James Cullen Bressack will take place following the screening.

Verotika is a creepy, surreal and bloody trilogy of erotic horror stories culled from Danzig’s long-running edgy comic imprint, Verotika.

Hot on the heels of their Sold Out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Original Misfits - featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only - bring a nightmare before Xmas to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on December 14th, with special guests Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front. Get ready for Christmas Evil Philly! Tickets are on sale now.