GLENN DANZIG Says ELVIS PRESLEY’s Jailhouse Rock Film Inspired Him - “This Guy’s Cool - This Is What I Want To Do”

The brand new studio album from punk / metal icon and powerhouse vocalist, Glenn Danzig, pays tribute to his idol and inspiration, Elvis Presley.

Danzig Sings Elvis features 14 unforgettable interpretations of well-known Elvis classics and unheralded deep cuts that will thrill fans of both of these kings of rock music.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Danzig reveals when and how he become an Elvis fan.

"Obviously, when I was younger, everybody knew who Elvis was. I got into Elvis because I hated going to school, so I would play hooky a lot or cut school, and I’d stay home and watch old movies," says Glenn. "I remember one day watching Jailhouse Rock. And just going, 'Whoa'. By the end of the movie, I was like, 'This guy’s cool. This is what I want to do.' [Laughs.]

"And [my career] happened a lot like [Elvis’ character in Jailhouse Rock], too, because nobody would put out Misfits records, so I would take them everywhere, and people would tell me it was junk and noise. So I had to put it out myself. And then of course, along the way, people hear your stuff and then they rip it off. They tell you they’re not interested in your stuff, and then they rip off what you’re doing. It’s a typical story. I’m sure it’s happened to a million other people. So that was it for me."

Read the full interview at RollingStone.com.

You can currently pre-order either the CD or Limited Edition Black Vinyl of Danzig Sings Elvis now. The CD release date is April 17, with the vinyl being issued a week later on April 24; both formats via Evilive / Cleopatra Records.

Tracklisting:

"Is It So Strange"

"One Night"

"Lonely Blue Boy"

"First In Line"

"Baby Let’s Play House"

"Love Me"

"Pocket Full Of Rainbows"

"Fever"

"When It Rains It Really Pours"

"Always On My Mind"

"Loving Arms"

"Like A Baby"

"Girl Of My Best Friend"

"Young And Beautiful"

