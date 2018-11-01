GLENN DANZIG - "Society Has To Deal With Me Whether They Like It Or Not, And A Lot Of Times They Don’t"

Ahead of Danzig's 30th Anniversary Halloween Hell-Bash at Five Points Amphitheatre in Irvine, California this Saturday, November 3rd, Glenn Danzig spoke with Danny Fuentes of LA Weekly; an excerpt follows:

Do you feel you’ve made an impact on mainstream culture? Is it weird seeing kids wearing Danzig and Misfits shirts as you walk past them on the street?

Danzig: "I’ll spot someone wearing a Misfits skull, or on TV you'll see some pop singer wearing The Misfits or Danzig shirt, so it’s a pretty big influence. Sometimes I don’t know if they know what it is, they just think it’s cool. But the good part is society has to deal with me whether they like it or not, and a lot of times they don’t."

What was your earliest interest in dark subject matter or the occult?

Danzig: "Well, mainly the occult is the Bible and all the other kind of shit like that. My interest in the different mysteries came at an early age because I had questions for everything. And you know if you're in church or whatever and you ask questions they don't want to hear, like, 'Who created God,' which is a great question you’re not allowed to ask. [They’d say], 'God always was,' and I'm like, 'well, that doesn't make sense because who created God and who created the person or thing or entity or energy who created that?' And that's a question that they cannot answer. You know, with a reasonable answer. So it's kind of hard for them to back up their case. You just have to blindly believe, but that’s not for me. I need answers. But occult is a generic word. So of course in reading Poe and Baudelaire, especially Baudelaire's depiction of Satan or Lucifer — it’s a more realistic view and more rebellious view. It's not this crazy red guy with horns and a beard; it's just a person who wants to, you know, not grovel on the ground all the time. He wants to experience life and be the best he can be."

Your current lineup for Danzig has been with you for a while. Is this your longest?

Danzig: "Yes, this is the longest lineup by far. Tommy (Victor) is one of the most underrated guitar players there is. So many people steal his riffs. And as far as (being) an actual guitar virtuoso, he's incredible. He can play anything and it still sounds like Tommy. I get along with him really well and I love having him as part of it."

