GLENN DANZIG Talks Next Film Project - "A Vampire Spaghetti Western" (Video)

Glenn Danzig discussed his next film project - what he calls "a vampire spaghetti western" - during a Q&A session on December 13th at the Philadelphia Film Center. It is the follow-up to his directorial debut, Verotika, which was premiered back in June. Check out the Q&A below.

Danzig: "It's much different, of course, because there's no comic book to follow. So we had pretty free rein in the movie. All the characters have a traditional vampire name and a traditional western name. Some friends of mine came in and did some cameos in the movie. It's, again, based on the European cinema. A spaghetti western is, basically. The Italians loved American westerns so much, they started doing their own westerns, and they got Clint Eastwood and Henry Fonda and a bunch of other actors to come over and do these wild Italian westerns. And we eventually started calling them spaghetti westerns. In mine, everybody's a vampire. So you don't have to wait around to see the vampire, everybody's a vampire. You don't have to wait around to see blood. You're gonna see lots of blood. It's pretty crazy."

Danzig’s directorial debut, Verotika, had its Philadelphia film premiere on Friday, December 13th. It is a creepy, surreal and bloody trilogy of erotic horror stories culled from Danzig’s long-running edgy comic imprint, Verotika.