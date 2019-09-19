GLENN DANZIG To Start Shooting New Feature Film In October - "It's A Vampire Spaghetti Western"

Speaking with Bionic Buzz at the premiere of Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell, Glenn Danzig revealed that he will begin shooting the follow-up to his Verotika feature film directorial debut, which was released in June, this October. Check out the interview below.

Glenn Danzig’s Verotika saw its Northwestern US theatrical premier on Tuesday, September 10th at San Francisco’s historic Castro Theater.

Following two successful consecutive sold-out engagements at Chicago’s 1000-seat Music Box Theater back on June 13, followed by a sold-out Los Angeles premier at the 800-seat Montalban Theater on June 25, Verotika made its way up north to the Bay for a one-night engagement. The event - which was open to the public - featured personal appearances by Danzig and key cast members.