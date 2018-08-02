GLENN DANZIG Wanted MOTÖRHEAD Drummer PHIL “PHILTHY ANIMAL” TAYLOR To Join Danzig; EERIE VON Audio Interview

In a new interview with Decibel Geek Podcast, former Danzig bassist Eerie Von talks about Glenn Danzig wanting late Motörhead drummer Phil "Philthy" Taylor as their first drummer.

At the 4:55 mark below, Eerie says, “Rubin says to Glenn ‘if you could have any drummer you want, who would it be?', and he said he wanted Philthy Phil from Motörhead. You know, that was a bad idea from the beginning. He’s already older. He’s got all this experience. He wouldn’t just go along. I’m sure he would’ve been butting heads with Glenn. So (Rubin) says ‘what about anyone else,’ and he (Glenn) says, ‘Yeah. Chuck Biscuits’.”