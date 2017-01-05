GLENN HUGHES And JON LORD Discuss DEEP PURPLE’s Transition Into Mark 4 Lineup - “Would LED ZEPPELIN Ever Think Of Replacing JIMMY PAGE? It’s Impossible,” Says Hughes; Rare Video
January 5, 2017, 43 minutes ago
In the rare video below, Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes and Jon Lord can be seen discussing the transition of the band into the Mark 4 lineup.
Ritchie Blackmore had announced his departure in April 1975, and the band decided to carry on with Tommy Bolin on guitar. They produced the critically acclaimed album, Come Taste The Band.