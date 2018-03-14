GLENN HUGHES Announces Classic DEEP PURPLE Live Shows In Ireland And Germany

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the ‘Voice Of Rock’, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, and the current front man for rock super group Black Country Communion, has announce that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live for the first time ever in Ireland in September ahead of his nationwide UK tour in October.

The two date tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. Tickets for Belfast are priced £30 and for tickets for Dublin are €35.

Tickets will be available for pre-sign ups in a 48-hour ticket pre-sale from Wednesday, March 14th. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, March 16th via seetickets.com.

For each show there will be 100 VIP tickets available. The tickets will include pre-show Meet & Greet, photo ops and an exclusive private ‘unplugged’ song performance from Glenn Hughes. Fans will also be able to take with them a signed tour poster.

Says Hughes: "I'm excited to be touring the “Classic Deep Purple Live” in Ireland this September. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour Ireland in September, we’ll be on fire.”

Meanwhile, Hughes as also announced a string of German dates in October, with tickets available here.

Find Glenn Hughes' complete live itinerary at this location.