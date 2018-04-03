GLENN HUGHES Announces Classic DEEP PURPLE Live US Dates

Glenn Hughes, former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the ‘Voice of Rock’, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, and the current frontman for rock super group Black Country Communion has announced that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his Classic Deep Purple Live nationwide US tour in August - September.

The tour promises to be dynamic, a turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. With a Facebook following of a quarter million fans, the tour is certain to rock theaters coast to coast.

Says Hughes: "I’m excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the US late this summer. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and international festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the US, then the UK in October, we’ll be on fire."

As well as Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar, the touring band also features Soren Anderson (guitar), Jesper Bo Hansen (keyboards) and Fer Escobedo (drums).

Dates:

August

25 - NYCB Theatre - Westbury, NY

26 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

28 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

29 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

31 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

September

1 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

4 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

5 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

7 - The Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

8 - Penn’s Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

11 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

13 - Arcada Theatre - Saint Charles, IL

16 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

18 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

19 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

21 - Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

22 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY