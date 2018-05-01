GLENN HUGHES Announces LAURENCE JONES As Special Guest On His Classic DEEP PURPLE Live UK Tour In October

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the ‘Voice Of Rock’, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, and the current frontman for rock super group Black Country Communion, has announced that 26-year old British blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Laurence Jones will be his special guest on the upcoming Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live nationwide UK tour in October.

The nine date tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. All tickets are priced £27.50, except London at £30.00.

Hailed as “the future of the blues,” Laurence has won several major awards and accolades, and has sold over 50,000 albums across four albums. Hailed as “One To Watch” by all corners of the music industry, including press, concert and festival booking agents, blues fans and various musicians. Over the past five years, Laurence has really come into his own, and with his new album The Truth, he has now developing his own creative skin by writing and performing songs that are distinctive to his unique sound and identity.

“It is an honour to be special guest on Glenn Hughes’ Classic Deep Purple Live UK tour this October. He is such an icon and talented musician”, says Laurence.

Dates:

October

2 - Bristol, UK - Academy

3 - Leamington, UK - Assembly

5 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

6 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

9 - Leeds, UK - University Union

10 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

12 - Glasgow, UK - ABC

13 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

15 - London, UK - Koko

Hughes is bringing his Classic Deep Purple Live tour to the US in August/September.

Says Hughes: "I’m excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the US late this summer. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and international festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the US, then the UK in October, we’ll be on fire."

As well as Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar, the touring band also features Soren Anderson (guitar), Jesper Bo Hansen (keyboards) and Fer Escobedo (drums).

Dates:

August

25 - NYCB Theatre - Westbury, NY

26 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

28 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

29 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

31 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

September

1 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

4 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

5 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

7 - The Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

8 - Penn’s Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

11 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

13 - Arcada Theatre - Saint Charles, IL

16 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

18 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

19 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

21 - Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

22 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY