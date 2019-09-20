GLENN HUGHES Confirms Special Guests DEAD SEA SKULLS And PISTON For November UK Tour

Glenn Hughes has announced that his special guests for his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live" November UK tour will be Dead Sea Skulls, except shows in Aberdeen, Inverness and Middlesbrough, where it will be Piston.

Known to millions as the ‘Voice of Rock’, The former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, now a member of Black Country Communion and The Dead Daisies, is pleased to return to the UK to tour in November.

"I'm excited to return to touring “Classic Deep Purple Live” in the UK in November 2019,” says Glenn. “I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down a storm. Can’t way to play the UK again.”

Deep Purple took a quantum leap when the then 20-year-old Glenn Hughes was seconded from British funk-rock outfit Trapeze in mid-1973. As bassist and co-vocalist (with David Coverdale), he helped steer the legendary rock group in the progressive direction of Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975), while touring the world for three years.

Tour dates:

November

16 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill, UK

17 - City Hall - Salisbury, UK (rescheduled date)

19 - The Junction - Cambridge, UK

20 - The Waterfront - Norwich, UK (rescheduled date)

22 - Town Hall - Cheltenham, UK

23 - The Picturedome - Holmfirth, UK (rescheduled date)

25 - Music Hall - Aberdeen, UK

26 - The IronWorks - Inverness, UK

28 - Town Hall - Middlesbrough, UK

29 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK (rescheduled date)

(Photo - Mark McGrogan)