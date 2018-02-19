GLENN HUGHES – DEEP PURPLE Live Tour Comes To The UK In October

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the ‘Voice of Rock’, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the current front man for rock super group Black Country Communion, is pleased to announce that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his “Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live” nationwide UK tour in October 2018.



The nine date tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. All tickets are priced £27.50 (£30.00).

Planet Rock will launch a 48-hour ticket pre-sale on February 21st from PlanetRock.com. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 23rd February from the 24 HR ticket hotline 08444 780 898 or at this location.

"I'm excited to be touring the ‘Classic Deep Purple Live’ in the UK this October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we’ll be on fire.”

Dates:

October

2 – Bristol – Academy

3 – Leamington – Assembly

5 – Southampton – Engine Rooms

6 – Cardiff – Tramshed

9 – Leeds – University Union

10 – Newcastle – O2 Academy

12 – Glasgow – ABC

13 – Manchester – Academy 2

15 – London – Koko