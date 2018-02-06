GLENN HUGHES – Documentary To Be Filmed For Classic DEEP PURPLE Live Tour

Glenn Hughes is making a documentary of his current world tour, which sees him performing a complete set of Deep Purple songs for the first time since leaving the band in 1976.

Speaking to Jack Antonio of "Do You Know Jack?", Hughes said: "I'm about to embark on an 18-month-long Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live. It's all the songs I recorded and wrote back in the '70s. It's the first time I've ever done a show like this, where it's a production, where it's a full-production show of all those hits, from that wonderful moment in time in the early '70s where you can never repeat that. So I've never done a show quite like this before."

Hughes added that he is "recording all of the shows in South America, which are happening in April. Only because I need to get this recorded," he said. "I think everybody should record their music that they recorded all those years ago later in life. And in South America, I have an amazing career down there, and I think it will be fantastic to play these songs and record them down there."

The documentary will include footage from various concerts filmed all over the world. "But the main show itself will be recorded later on in the year — I think it might be recorded in the U.S. or Canada," he said. "So we'll have to wait and see what happens."

For the first time in 40 years fans in South America will witness Glenn Hughes perform a full concert of Deep Purple classics live. Hughes played his last concert with Deep Purple on March 15th, 1976 at Liverpool's Empire Theatre. That night, the British bassist and vocalist walked away from one of history's truly game-changing rock phenomena and never looked back... until now.

He arrives in South America during April 2018 for his special tour "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple" for 11 powerful shows encompassing Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

Hughes comments: "I'm incredibly excited to go out and play songs like 'Burn', 'Mistreated', 'Stormbringer' and 'Getting Tighter', as well as some of those older songs that helped define the genre. I can assure you a concert that will blow your mind."

Tour dates:

April

12 - Teatro Municipal - Valparaiso, Chile

14 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

15 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

17 - Centro de Convencoes, Sala Planalto - Brasilia, Brazil

19 - Cine Theatro Brasil - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

21 - Tropical Butanta - Sao Paulo, Brazil

22 - Studio Mirage - Limeira, Brazil

24 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil

26 - Porao do Alemao - Manaus, Brazil

28 - Bar Opiniao - Porto Alegre, Brazil

29 - Circo Voador - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

More info here.