GLENN HUGHES - “I’m Thrilled To Be Coming Over To Tour The UK”

Glenn Hughes, the legendary British rock singer and bassist, who is currently in the studio in Los Angeles recording a new studio album with rock supergroup Black Country Communion, has released an official statement to his fans about touring the UK later this month.

“I’m thrilled to be coming over to tour the UK and Europe this month and February,” says Hughes. “My band will now be a four piece. On guitar is Søren Andersen, on drums Pontus Engborg, and on keyboards Jay Boe. Song selections will be a mix from my new album Resonate, and from my well of historic songs through the decades. This tour is all about ROCK and what it means to us all, including my band, and to my fans and friends. Let's get 2017 going with a killer night for ROCK lovers, movers and shakers. I'm in. Let's go! See you down the front!”

Hughes’ special guests are Stone Broken. Tickets can be booked online from myticket.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.

Tour dates:

January

20 - The Riverside - Newcastle, UK

21 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

23 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

24 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

26 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

27 - O2 Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

29 - Sub 89 - Reading, UK

30 - The Junction - Cambridge, UK

February

1 - The Church - Leeds, UK

2 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

Hughes new album, Resonate, was released on November 4th. Details below.

Tracklisting:

“Heavy”

“My Town”

“Flow”

“Let It Shine”

“Steady”

“God Of Money”

“How Long”

“When I Fall”

“Landmines”

“Stumble & Go”

“Long Time Gone”

“Long Time Gone” video:

“Let It Shine”:

“My Town”:

“Heavy” video:

EPK:

(Photo: © Stuart Westwood)